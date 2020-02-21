Breaking News
Historic Huntridge Shopping Center celebrates grand re-opening

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dozens of people packed into the historic Huntridge Shopping Center to celebrate its grand re-opening Thursday night. The center is located at Charleston and Maryland Parkway.

The newest addition is what’s called the “Swoop Building,” a 4,000-square-foot space which houses a Roberto’s Taco Shop and Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop.

There was a big party with a Mariachi band, games and free food.

Several city leaders were in attendance, including Congresswoman Dina Titus, Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Councilwoman Olivia Diaz. Those who contributed to the project, from workers to designers, also joined in on the festivities.

Developer J Dapper of Dapper Companies hoped the event is the start of a revitalization of the area. The historic Huntridge Theater is located across the street and has been closed since 2004.

