‘Historic decline in air travel’: McCarran serves nearly 30M fewer passengers in 2020 compared to 2019

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The COVID-19 pandemic derailed what was set to be another historic year for McCarran International Airport. 2020 was still historic, but on the other end of the spectrum.

McCarran served 22.2 million passengers in 2020. That is down from a record-total 51.5 million in 2019.

This was the first year-over-year decline in passengers since 2010.

Based on an increased volume in January and February, prior to the pandemic, McCarran was on pace to shatter the 2019 record. But shutdowns in March put those numbers into freefall.

Rock bottom for McCarran in 2020 came in April, as just 152,716 passengers made their way through the airport. Travel picked up in the following months but did not reach anywhere near the projected numbers for the year.

As airlines temporarily stopped international travel in 2020, what resulted was a 79.5 percent year-over-year decline in international travel from 2019.

But even coming off a historically down year, officials are hopeful for 2021 and beyond.

“We know that there is pent-up demand for this destination, and the airport will be at the forefront of the Las Vegas recovery effort,” said Rosemary Vassiliadis, Clark County Director of Aviation.

For a look at the full 2020 passenger stats for McCarran International Airport, click below: