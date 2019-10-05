Hispanic Leadership Summit offers opportunity for youths

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hundreds of students from across Clark County got a one-of-a-kind chance on Friday to connect with local leaders as Commissioner Lawrence Weekly hosted his 16th annual Hispanic Leadership Summit.

Students took part in workshops focusing on leadership, social responsibility, goal setting, money management and health.

“This is one where we come together. We honor and recognize our outstanding Hispanic leaders throughout our community and we give these kids the type of exposure we believe that will help catapult them to the next levels in their lives,” Weekly said.

The summit also featured keynote speaker Ovidilio D. Vasquez, an author and motivational speaker who focuses on education and encouraging you to be leaders.