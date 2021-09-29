Hispanic Heritage Month: Local chef creates buzz with new Mexican restaurant; healthy food with a twist

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local chef is generating plenty of buzz with the launch of his new Mexican restaurant, with a twist.

It’s called “Milpa” and Chef DJ Flores says it’s an alternative option to healthier traditional dishes.

Milpa signifies a lot of things. In Mexico, it’s part of the crop growing system. The corn grows with the squash and the beans. They all grow together and I wanted to focus on that as far as Milpa goes, DJ Flores – owner, Chef at Milpa said.

A small business with big dreams. That’s how DJ Flores envisions his new Latin restaurant that he says has a twist.

“Our focus is really on corn and other vegetables that surround it. We provide a healthy alternative if you will to Mexican cuisine,” Flores added.

The Las Vegas native says the pandemic has changed many things including a healthier lifestyle for many people. The challenge is getting them to taste what he has to offer, so he is turning to social media to create a buzz.

“Roasted vegetables and dressings and hearty bowls. That’s where a lot of people are heading. Post pandemic they want to eat healthier and fit,” Flores added.

“Our most popular dish is the barbacoa or the tetelas. I think we brought them to vegas which are triangle masa pockets,” Flores said.

His talent also going further to satisfy your sweet tooth.

“We make the masa here in-house so I make ice cream out of it. It’s sweet and it’s got the Canela flavor and it’s the best thing you’ve ever tasted in terms of ice cream, and we sandwich it in a concha,” Flores added.