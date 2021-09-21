Hispanic Heritage Month: Highlighting a local artist who uses Latin culture in his art pieces

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As we continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage month we speak with a local artist, Jorge Betancourt, who drops a touch of Latin culture in each piece he creates.

“Inside every piece is the joy. That is the most important thing for me,” says Jorge Betancourt, a local artist. “It would be fantastic if every single day of our lives we can feel the joy just to be alive.”

Some of his unique styles of artwork are on display in the Arts District of Las Vegas.

“It was a couple of months I was here for some hours. This is a cat that playing. All my artwork is like that- funny stuff,” Betancourt added.

Betancourt is a Mexican native but has called Las Vegas home for the past 30 years. His work is as colorful and vibrant as his personality.

“My childhood is the inspiration for me. Not just that by itself but the kid inside because I like to have fun. I like to bring joy to the people,” Betancourt said.

The 57-year-old has collaborated on multiple popular children’s books which won the mom’s choice awards among other recognitions.

“It Is not easy but all the artist what we all look for is style. We look for a style that makes us unique from others,” Betancourt said.

That unique touch is on a long list of art exhibitions in Las Vegas, but he says that his next project will spread beyond the exhibition hall.

“I was selected by the city to put my touch and there and I am very happy,” Betancourt added.