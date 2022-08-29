LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Join the Las Vegas valley in celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month with various events including fiestas, festivals, workshops, activities, exhibitions, and more.

A 20th Anniversary Art Exhibition: Celebrate the Consulate of Mexico in Las Vegas

This exhibit celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Consulate of Mexico in Las Vegas with original artworks created specifically for this exhibit.

The artwork will be exhibited through Nov. 11 at the Historic Fifth Street School Mayor’s Gallery. The exhibit will then be moved to the Consulate of Mexico from Nov. 15 to Jan. 31, 2023.

This exhibit is free and open to the public. For more information call (702)-229-ARTS (2787).

Stupak Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Stupak Community Center will be celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a live mariachi band and esquites (Mexican roasted corn). There will also be a tour of the center so the community can what it offers.

The event will take place on Thursday, Sept. 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The mariachi band will be performing from 11:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. For any questions and for more information call (702)-229-2488.

Fiestas Patrias/ Independence Day Festival

Enjoy live bands, mariachis, dancing, refreshments, and lots of fun at Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza in Lorenzi Park for an Independence Day Festival. This event is sponsored by the Mexican Patriotic Committee and the city of Las Vegas.

The event will take place Friday, Sept. 15, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The festival is free and open to the public. For more information call (702)-204-6521 or (702)-704-9498.

Fiestas Patrias Mexicanas/ Mexican Independence Day Festival

Enjoy a night of celebration at the Mexican Independence Day festival with a parade, live performances, food, and more.

The festival is on Friday, Sept. 16, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m at the Gary Reese Freedom Park. At 5p p.m.the Mexican Independence Parade will start with walk groups, floats, equestrians, and classic cars.

After the parade, there will be a festival with live performances by local mariachi, folkloric dancers, music bands, community booths, food vendors, children’s activities, arts and crafts vendors, and a health and wellness area.

The event is sponsored by Las Vegas Councilwomen Olivia Díaz, Yo Soy 132 Las Vegas, Comunidad Migrante, and Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information call (702)-577-7287.

XXI Binational Health Week and Family Fiesta

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with free health screenings and no-cost/low-cost health services with R.E.A.C.H Ventanilla de Salud and the city of Las Vegas.

The health screenings and services will be offered on Saturday, Oct. 1, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chuck Minker Sports Complex.

The event is free and open to the public. For any questions and more information call (702)-229-6563.

Hispanic Heritage Taco Luncheon

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, enjoy a taco lunch will all the fixings at the Doolittle Active Adult Center.

The event will take place on Thursday, Oct, 6, at 11 a.m. The event is for ages 50+ and it costs $7. You must have an annual $10 membership with the city of Las Vegas active adults program. Registration must be completed by Oct. 4.

The register for this event call (702)-229-6125.

HONOR Latino Awards

Honrando Orgullosamente Nuestras Obras y Raíces- Proudly Honoring Out Work and Roots

The city of Las Vegas invites you to celebrate and recognize the achievements of community leaders and trailblazers who have made outstanding accomplishments and contributions to the Las Vegas community.

The event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and it will be a virtual event.

Nominations are open until 6 p.m. on Sept. 9, 2022. To make a nomination, click here. For more information visit this website.

East Las Vegas Fiesta

Join the community in a fiesta as the newly renovated East Las Vegas Community Center reopens.

Enjoy entertainment, games, face painting, food trucks, and community vendors. kids play area with bounce houses, and more.

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at 9:30 a.m.

The fiesta is free and open to the public. If you have any questions call (702)-229-1515.

East Las Vegas Community Center Tour, Crafts & Treats

Enjoy these drop-in events and crafts at the East Las Vegas Community Center to help celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. The events are on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

Thursday, Oct. 20, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.- Decorate a Talavera tile coaster.

Saturday, Oct. 22, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.- Decorate a sugar skull.

Tuesday, Oct 24, 10 a.m.- 12 p.m.- Make a personal piñata.

These events are free and open to the public.

Las Vegas Book Festival

Featuring Prisca Dorcas Mojica Rodriguez and Lucky Diaz

The Las Vegas Book Festival has programming for all ages including panel discussions, activities, and workshops to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

The festival is on Sunday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Rodrigues will read her book “For Brown Grils with Sharp Edges,” and “Tender Hearts,” in Spanish from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

This event is free and open to the public.

Sugar Skull Workshops

In these one-day workshops, learn about the customs of Día De Los Muertos and the symbolism of the sugar skull.

The workshops will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 29, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Charleston Heights Arts Center.

In these workshops, you will create colorfully decorated sugar skulls to take home just in time for the holiday. The workshops cost $15 per person and you can register online here.

Día De Los Muertos Festival, Featuring Tres Souls

Bring the family to enjoy the ofrenda contest, entertainment, catrina costume contest, kids activities, food trucks, vendors, and more. Bring blankets or low chairs to be more comfortable on the lawn during the entertainment at Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza in Lorenzi Park.

The event will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 2 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and it is free and open to the public.

To participate in the ofrenda contest, submit your completed application by Oct. 17. Ofrenda contest prizes include $325 for first place, $275 for second place, and $250 for third place.

Call 702-229-ARTS (2787) for more information and 702-229-1254 for ofrenda contest application.