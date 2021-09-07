Hispanic Heritage Month events feature art, education, activities for kids

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — National Hispanic Heritage Month will include a variety of celebrations and events in coordination with the City Of Las Vegas from Sept. 10 through Oct. 22:

The Fruits of Our Labor Exhibition by Justin Favela

Open 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, through Nov. 4, 2021.

Free and open to the public.

Mayor’s Gallery, Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St.

Award-winning international artist Justin Favela brings his trademark piñata paper technique to the Mayor’s Gallery at the Historic Fifth Street School to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month and the Las Vegas Book Festival. Inspired by Mexican still-life fruit of the 19th century, and paying homage to “cartoon fruit” and to the Sandra Cisneros vignette “The Monkey Garden” from her award-winning book, “The House on Mango Street,” Justin Favela created piñata-style depictions of fruit objects in both two- and three-dimensional forms.

Hispanic Heritage Month Family Kickoff (all ages)

Friday, Sept. 10, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Free and open to the public.

East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Ave.

Bring the family to enjoy a variety of Hispanic crafts and activities to learn more about Hispanic Heritage Month, as well as a family movie in the Courtyard – “Dora the Explorer.” Call 702-229-1515 for more information.

A Road Trip Through Latin America (ages 9-12)

Tuesdays, 5:45-6:45 p.m., Sept. 14, 21, 28 and Oct. 5, 12, 19.

Free and open to ages 9-12.

East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Ave.

Participants will learn about the rich world of Latino culture, from cooking delicious food to creating a mask of silver. These fun activities will help them understand better how diverse the Latino culture is. After this class, participants will have a better knowledge about Latin America, its similarities and differences, and the importance of diversity and respect. For more information, contact Prai Mavady at 702-229-6452 or email pmavady@lasvegasnevada.gov.

Exhibición de Versiones de una Ofrenda Familiar / Versions of a Family Ofrenda Exhibition

Curated by Natalie Delgado

Sept. 16 – Nov. 4, 2021; hours Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Free and open to the public.

Charleston Heights Arts Center Gallery, 800 S. Brush St.

During the celebration of Dia de los Muertos, many families honor the death of family members by setting up an ofrenda, which is an alter to pay resect and remember those who have passed away. This exhibit will be curated by local artist and educator Natalie Delgado, and will include artists from the city and region who are of Hispanic background. For more information, visit www.ArtsLasVegas.org or call 702-229-ARTS (2787).

Hispanic Heritage Month Festival

Saturday, Sept. 18, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Free and open to the public.

Gary Reese Freedom Park, 850 N. Mojave Road.

Enjoy live performances by Ballet Folklorico Mexico Vivo, Escaramuza Charra Colibríes, La Sonora Dinamita, Mariachi Nuestras Raíces, Banda Desierto, Banda Zacatecana de Tony Flores, the presentation of all Latin American flags, free health services, DJ music, and kids’ activities. Food trucks will offer refreshments for sale. Health services will include COVID-19 vaccinations and testing, diabetes screening, PAP and HPV screening, HPV human papilloma virus testing and vaccination, primary care, Medicaid application assistance and health education. Welcome ceremony at noon. Sponsored by Councilwoman Olivia Diaz, Hispanics in Politics, Southern Nevada Health District, NV Energy R.E.A.C.H., Ventanilla de Salud, Community Health Center and the Partnership to Fight Chronic Disease. For more information, call 702-596-9912.

National Citizenship Day Celebration

Saturday, Sept. 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free and open to the public.

East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Ave.

The Las Vegas City Council, Ward 3 Councilwoman Olivia Diaz, and Mi Familia Vota invite you to a citizenship clinic, including COVID-19 vaccinations, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) renewals and citizenship workshops. RSVP at bit.ly/nvcitizenshipday. For more information, call Joseline Cuevas at 702-912-9031 or email joselinec@mifamiliavota.org.

Hispanic Heritage Month and NEA Big Read Kickoff with Councilwoman Olivia Diaz and “The Art People Podcast” LIVE

Friday, Sept. 24, 4 to 7 p.m. Kickoff on Centennial Plaza; Podcast begins at 7:30 p.m.

NEA Big Read Kickoff is free and open to the public; The Art People Podcast is pay-what-you-wish.

Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St.

Join Councilwoman Diaz to kick off the National Education Association (NEA) Big Read program in Las Vegas! Celebrate Sandra Cisneros’ novel “The House on Mango Street” with a mini-festival of music, dancing, activities for kids, and a Big Read Book Giveaway on Centennial Plaza at the Historic Fifth Street School.

As part of the NEA Big Read, and Hispanic Heritage Month, artist Justin Favela will record an episode of “The Art People Podcast” in front of a live audience in the Historic Fifth Street School Auditorium. The episode will feature Latinx authors, artists and poets who will discuss the themes of “The House on Mango Street” novel and his exhibition in the Mayor’s Gallery at the Historic Fifth Street School. For more information and to reserve tickets for the podcast, visit www.ArtsLasVegas.org or call 702-229-ARTS (2787).

XXI Bi-National Health Week and Family Fiesta

Saturday, Oct. 9, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. health fair; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. family fiesta.

Free and open to the public.

East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Ave., 702-229-1515.

R.E.A.C.H., Ventanilla de Salud and the city of Las Vegas invite you to celebrate Hispanic heritage while taking care of your health. Bring the family for free health screenings, family friendly entertainment, music and games. Refreshments will be available to purchase.

Ward 3 Hispanic Heritage Movie in the Park

Friday, Oct. 22, 7 p.m.

Free and open to the public.

Gary Reese Freedom Park, 850 N. Mojave Road.

Enjoy the 2021 live-action PG-13 musical movie, “In the Heights,” under the stars. Bring a blanket and low-back chair to be more comfortable on the lawn. Food trucks will offer refreshments for sale.

All activities are subject to change. For more information, call 702-229-6242. Parents can subscribe here to receive a monthly email, or text LV PARENTS to 468-311, about upcoming events and activities for their kids.