National Taco Day: Finding the best taco in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s National Taco Day and for some Valley residents it’s a great reason to celebrate. If you live in Las Vegas, you know that finding a good taco is not difficult. It wasn’t always this way, there are those Valley residents who remember when finding a taco truck and authentic street tacos was unheard of in the Las Vegas Valley.

This is what #NationalTacoDay should look like!! This spread was served up on Coast Guard Cutter Dolphin.



📸 & 🌮🌮s: CS1 Ava Williams pic.twitter.com/MUS4OBGaGO — U.S. Coast Guard (@USCG) October 4, 2019

8NewsNow.com took to the streets of Las Vegas, spoke to locals, taco connoisseurs and taco lovers in general, in search of the top taco contenders in the Valley.

So whether you prefer an American crunchy taco from Taco Bell, Del Taco, Jack-in-the-Box, or you prefer your rolled-up fillings more on the rustic side, Las Vegas is definitely thriving with taco stands and taco restaurants.

Under no official survey, Valley residents shared some of their favorites street tacos, crunchy tacos and trendy fusion-taco favorites. 8NewsNow.com compiled a few favorites below, may they give you something to “tac-o-about.”

STREET TACO FAVORITES IN LAS VEGAS

Tacos El Gordo

Los Tacos

Frijoles y Frescas

Taco y Taco

El Buen Pastor

Tacos El Compita

Jefe’s Taco Shop

Tacos Tijuana

Pepe’s Tacos

CRUNCHY -HARD SHELL TACO FAVORITES IN LAS VEGAS

Roberto’s Taco Shop

Fausto’s Taco Shop

Habanero’s Taco Grill (Crunchy Tacos)

Carnitas y Tortas Ahogadas (Crunchy Tacos)

Taco Bell (Crunchy Tacos)

Del Taco (Crunchy Tacos)

Jack-in-the-Box (Crunchy Tacos)

MODERN FUSION-TACO FAVORITES IN LAS VEGAS

BajaMar Seafood Tacos

Pinches Tacos

Santos Guisados Tacos

Me Gusta Tacos

Best Friend (Korean-Mexican Taco)

El Dorado Cantina

La Monga Cantina

Houssong’s

Tacotarian

Tacos & Beer

Several Mexican restaurants are celebrating National Taco Day, check your favorite spots for special deals.