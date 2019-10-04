National Taco Day: Finding the best taco in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s National Taco Day and for some Valley residents it’s a great reason to celebrate. If you live in Las Vegas, you know that finding a good taco is not difficult. It wasn’t always this way, there are those Valley residents who remember when finding a taco truck and authentic street tacos was unheard of in the Las Vegas Valley.
8NewsNow.com took to the streets of Las Vegas, spoke to locals, taco connoisseurs and taco lovers in general, in search of the top taco contenders in the Valley.
So whether you prefer an American crunchy taco from Taco Bell, Del Taco, Jack-in-the-Box, or you prefer your rolled-up fillings more on the rustic side, Las Vegas is definitely thriving with taco stands and taco restaurants.
Under no official survey, Valley residents shared some of their favorites street tacos, crunchy tacos and trendy fusion-taco favorites. 8NewsNow.com compiled a few favorites below, may they give you something to “tac-o-about.”
STREET TACO FAVORITES IN LAS VEGAS
- Tacos El Gordo
- Los Tacos
- Frijoles y Frescas
- Taco y Taco
- El Buen Pastor
- Tacos El Compita
- Jefe’s Taco Shop
- Tacos Tijuana
- Pepe’s Tacos
CRUNCHY -HARD SHELL TACO FAVORITES IN LAS VEGAS
- Roberto’s Taco Shop
- Fausto’s Taco Shop
- Habanero’s Taco Grill (Crunchy Tacos)
- Carnitas y Tortas Ahogadas (Crunchy Tacos)
- Taco Bell (Crunchy Tacos)
- Del Taco (Crunchy Tacos)
- Jack-in-the-Box (Crunchy Tacos)
MODERN FUSION-TACO FAVORITES IN LAS VEGAS
- BajaMar Seafood Tacos
- Pinches Tacos
- Santos Guisados Tacos
- Me Gusta Tacos
- Best Friend (Korean-Mexican Taco)
- El Dorado Cantina
- La Monga Cantina
- Houssong’s
- Tacotarian
- Tacos & Beer
Several Mexican restaurants are celebrating National Taco Day, check your favorite spots for special deals.