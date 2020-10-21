Hispanic community in east Las Vegas hit hardest by COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — COVID-19 continues to impact the Hispanic community across the Las Vegas valley. The population makes up 40% of the cases. The area hardest hit is in east Las Vegas.

Area code 89110 has had more than 4,400 cases alone; 116 of which were in the past seven days.

“Seeing that worries me; my family,” Nieto Orta said. “It is frightening. I mean, I grew up in that zip code — 89110, you know?”

Maria Nieto Orta from Mi Familia Vota says people can’t forget we are in the middle of a pandemic.

“It is very important for us to keep reminding the community like ‘hey, the pandemic is still here; it is still very much going on, and the cases are going up higher every time someone kind of lets their guard down about it.’ It is frightening so just making sure we are telling our community to wear masks,” Nieto Orta said.

Nieto Orta says the Esta En Tus Manos campaign is still in full swing. It wants people to know “Mi Familia Vota” is continuing grocery delivery for people who have tested positive to keep them from leaving their homes.

“We have helped over 700 families; the number is probably 800 now,” Nieto Orta said.

8 News NOW spoke to those who live in east Las Vegas.

“I will put the mask on; I don’t want anyone to get sick,” said Tim Berends, resident. “I believe it is real.”

Residents know it is a problem in the area, and wearing a mask is important.

“Sometimes you see them not wearing them,” said John Benoit, resident. “If they are wearing it, they are wearing it on their chin.”

The Esta En Tus Manos campaign was set up to help fight the virus. The organization says their efforts are continuing to spread awareness by regularly doing updates on social media.