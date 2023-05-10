LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wednesday, May 10 is Mother’s Day for Mexico and other parts of Latin America. There are a few different ways to celebrate and care for mothers today on “El Dia de Las Madres”.

One tradition is having a mariachi sing Las Mañanitas. 8 News Now was treated to the musical stylings of the College of Southern Nevada’s Mariachi Plata early Wednesday morning.

CSN mariachi band performs for Dia de las Madres (Mother’s Day) on May 10, 2023. (KLAS)

Besides celebrating with music and cultural events, The Engelstad Foundation R.E.D. Rose program from Dignity Health works to promote wellness and provide free access to breast cancer screening resources.

The first 100 mothers who go to La Bonita, 6000 W. Cheyenne Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89108 on Saturday, May 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. will receive a red rose and be encouraged to sign up for their program.

R.E.D stands for Responsible Early Detection and community health worker, Maria Quintana, said early prevention saves lives and women should start getting screened at 40 years of age or sooner.

“Hispanic women are at risk because of social status,” Quintana said. “They tend to have lower income, so we want to reach out and let them know this program is available to help them.”

From mammograms to biopsies, their services are free for Nevada residents with low income, regardless of insurance or residency.