Hispanic Chamber of Commerce bringing national conference to Las Vegas, Sept. 26-28

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will bring its largest event to Las Vegas on Sept. 26-28, bringing together business leaders at their national conference.

The announcement came in a news release from the Latin Chamber of Commerce in Las Vegas.

Details of the conference location have not been released, but the organization’s website has a spot where registration information will be posted.

“The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is excited to host our 2021 National Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, a state and city fueled by the economic power, tenacity, and resilience of Hispanic-owned businesses,” said Ramiro A. Cavazos, USHCC President & CEO.

“We are a nationwide network led by our Hispanic Chambers of Commerce and the gold standard of economic empowerment of our small businesses is led by Peter Guzman, President & CEO of the Latin Chamber of Commerce of Nevada. We are proud and honored to host our largest event of the year in one of the largest Latino communities in America,” Cavazos said.

The Nevada branch has more than 1,600 members, and works to promote the success of Hispanic-owned businesses.

“To come out of the devastating COVID-19 pandemic and immediately be selected as the U.S. host for the 2021 USHCC Annual National Conference is just a great honor for our wonderful city and speaks wonders about the Latin Chamber and how very far we’ve come as a vibrant organization here in Nevada. Furthermore, Las Vegas is the sports and Entertainment Capital of the World and this event will shine a bright light on all we have to offer,” Guzman said.