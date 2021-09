LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A colorful art form with a rich Mexican history is being featured at an art exhibit in downtown Las Vegas.

The “Fruits of our Labor” exhibit is being featured for Hispanic Heritage Month at the historic Fifth Street School located at 401 S. 4th Street.

The exhibit showcases the work of Justin Favela’s papel picado technique of using cut papers. It’s a folk art found in Hispanic cultures.

Hispanics are the country’s second-largest ethnic group in the latest 2020 U.S. Census.