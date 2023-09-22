LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With the opening of Durango Casino & Resort less than two months away, the resort has hired more than half the 1,450 employees that will be on the job when the doors open on Nov. 20.

General manager David Horn said Thursday that the company is well on its way to filling the jobs after receiving about 25,000 applications. About 35% to 40% of those initial hires are transfers from other properties in Station Casinos, he said.

A tractor trailer hauls a sign for Durango Casino & Resort. (Photo: Station Casinos)

Horn and Durango President Scott Kreeger told members of the Nevada Gaming Commission about the hiring progress during a Thursday meeting at the Grant Sawyer Building in Las Vegas.

“I know there’s a lot of competition in the city for the jobs that are going on with all the projects, but couldn’t be happier with the results,” Horn said.

He said the biggest competition for employees as Durango, Sphere and Fontainebleau near their opening dates has been for employees in gaming and food and beverage. Horn said 60% to 70% of employees in those areas have been hired for open positions at Durango.

Another 400 to 500 positions will be filled by tenants operating inside Durango.

Initial approval of gaming licenses was given at Thursday’s meeting.