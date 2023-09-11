LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — EmployNV is promoting nine hiring events across the Las Vegas valley, inviting those seeking jobs in the area to meet potential employers.
The hiring events start on Monday and run through Thursday. EmployNV provided information on the hiring events, available below.
Monday, September 11: LAZ Parking hiring event will be held from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the EmployNV Career Hub (formerly known as Nevada JobConnect), 3405 S Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89169. Opportunities to work at the new MSG Sphere. There will be interviews and potential job offers on the spot.
- Job Number – 714691 – Event Staff Porter – Pay is $18.00 p/hour
- Job Number – 714692 – Event Staff Supervisor – Pay is $18.00 p/hour
- Job Number – 714694 – Event Staff Cashier – Pay is $15.00 p/hour
Tuesday, September 12: ABM hiring event will take place from 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the EmployNV Business Hub at Green Valley Library, 2729 N Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89014. There will be interviews and potential job offers on the spot.
- Job Number – 714464 – Warehouse Cleaner – Pay is $13.00 – $15.00 p/hour
Tuesday, September 12: Foundever virtual hiring event will happen online from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. The online platform is easy and fun to use. There will be interviews and potential job offers on the spot. Job seekers can register and share their resume at https://tinyurl.com/Foundever-2023.
- Job Number – 715323 – Customer Service Representative – Pay is $15 – $18.00 p/hour
- Job Number – 715327 – Licensed Insurance Representative – Pay is $16 – $18.00 p/hour
Tuesday, September 12: RoadSafe hiring event will be held from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the EmployNV Career Hub (formerly known as Nevada JobConnect), 3405 S Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89169. Get hired on the spot. Training will be provided.
- Job Number – 714792 – Traffic Flagger – Pay is $15.00 p/hour
Wednesday, September 13: Walgreens hiring event will be held from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the EmployNV Career Hub (formerly known as Nevada JobConnect), 3405 S Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89169. Get hired on the spot and start work immediately. Training will be provided.
- Job Number – 715202 – Customer Service – Pay is $15.00 p/hour
- Job Number – 715216 – Shift Leads – Pay is $17.00 p/hour
Wednesday, September 13: Amazon Information Session will take place 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. at Alexander Library, 1755 W. Alexander Road, North Las Vegas, NV 89032. Amazon offers competitive pay, a range of real benefits, and opportunities for career advancement. Representatives will hep you navigate the application portal and assist with the application process.
- Job Number – 714746 – Information Session
Thursday, September 14: Resorts World hiring event will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the EmployNV Career Hub (formerly known as Nevada JobConnect), 3405 S Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89169. There will be interviews and potential job offers on the spot. Must provide proof of application at check-in. Apply online at https://careers.rwlasvegas.com/
- Job Number – 714197 – Guest Room Attendant
- Job Number – 714200 – Food and Beverage
Thursday, September 14: Glencoe Management (Burger King) hiring event will be held 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the EmployNV Business Hub at Sahara West Library, 9600 W Sahara Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89117.
- Job Number – 715162 – Cook
- Job Number – 715189 – Team Member/ PT/ Teen
- Job Number – 715025 – General Manager – Pay is starting at $20 p/hour
- Job Number – 715031 – Shift Manager
- Job Number – 715037 – Cashier
Thursday, September 14: EmployNet hiring event will be held 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Alexander Library, 1755 W Alexander Road, North Las Vegas, NV 89032. Apply online at https://tinyurl.com/ym9axe4d
- Job Number – 715231 – Food Preparation Worker
- Job Number – 715233 – Machine Operator
- Job Number – 715229 – Warehouse Associate
- Job Number – 714234 – Production Associate
According to EmployNV, one-on-one resume help, referrals, and more training is available at the organization’s Career Hub. More information is available at EmployNV’s website.