LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — EmployNV is promoting nine hiring events across the Las Vegas valley, inviting those seeking jobs in the area to meet potential employers.

The hiring events start on Monday and run through Thursday. EmployNV provided information on the hiring events, available below.

Monday, September 11: LAZ Parking hiring event will be held from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the EmployNV Career Hub (formerly known as Nevada JobConnect), 3405 S Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89169. Opportunities to work at the new MSG Sphere. There will be interviews and potential job offers on the spot.

Job Number – 714691 – Event Staff Porter – Pay is $18.00 p/hour

Job Number – 714692 – Event Staff Supervisor – Pay is $18.00 p/hour

Job Number – 714694 – Event Staff Cashier – Pay is $15.00 p/hour

Tuesday, September 12: ABM hiring event will take place from 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the EmployNV Business Hub at Green Valley Library, 2729 N Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89014. There will be interviews and potential job offers on the spot.

Job Number – 714464 – Warehouse Cleaner – Pay is $13.00 – $15.00 p/hour

Tuesday, September 12: Foundever virtual hiring event will happen online from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. The online platform is easy and fun to use. There will be interviews and potential job offers on the spot. Job seekers can register and share their resume at https://tinyurl.com/Foundever-2023.

Job Number – 715323 – Customer Service Representative – Pay is $15 – $18.00 p/hour

Job Number – 715327 – Licensed Insurance Representative – Pay is $16 – $18.00 p/hour

Tuesday, September 12: RoadSafe hiring event will be held from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the EmployNV Career Hub (formerly known as Nevada JobConnect), 3405 S Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89169. Get hired on the spot. Training will be provided.

Job Number – 714792 – Traffic Flagger – Pay is $15.00 p/hour

Wednesday, September 13: Walgreens hiring event will be held from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the EmployNV Career Hub (formerly known as Nevada JobConnect), 3405 S Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89169. Get hired on the spot and start work immediately. Training will be provided.

Job Number – 715202 – Customer Service – Pay is $15.00 p/hour

Job Number – 715216 – Shift Leads – Pay is $17.00 p/hour

Wednesday, September 13: Amazon Information Session will take place 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. at Alexander Library, 1755 W. Alexander Road, North Las Vegas, NV 89032. Amazon offers competitive pay, a range of real benefits, and opportunities for career advancement. Representatives will hep you navigate the application portal and assist with the application process.

Job Number – 714746 – Information Session

Thursday, September 14: Resorts World hiring event will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the EmployNV Career Hub (formerly known as Nevada JobConnect), 3405 S Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89169. There will be interviews and potential job offers on the spot. Must provide proof of application at check-in. Apply online at https://careers.rwlasvegas.com/

Job Number – 714197 – Guest Room Attendant

Job Number – 714200 – Food and Beverage

Thursday, September 14: Glencoe Management (Burger King) hiring event will be held 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the EmployNV Business Hub at Sahara West Library, 9600 W Sahara Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89117.

Job Number – 715162 – Cook

Job Number – 715189 – Team Member/ PT/ Teen

Job Number – 715025 – General Manager – Pay is starting at $20 p/hour

Job Number – 715031 – Shift Manager

Job Number – 715037 – Cashier

Thursday, September 14: EmployNet hiring event will be held 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Alexander Library, 1755 W Alexander Road, North Las Vegas, NV 89032. Apply online at https://tinyurl.com/ym9axe4d

Job Number – 715231 – Food Preparation Worker

Job Number – 715233 – Machine Operator

Job Number – 715229 – Warehouse Associate

Job Number – 714234 – Production Associate

According to EmployNV, one-on-one resume help, referrals, and more training is available at the organization’s Career Hub. More information is available at EmployNV’s website.