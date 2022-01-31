Hiring event for various jobs at Harry Reid International Airport

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Job seekers interested in working at Harry Reid International Airport will get the opportunity to apply for various positions during a job fair on Tuesday, February 1.

Nevada Job Connect and Gate Gourmet are inviting job seekers to the Job Connect facility at 3405 S. Maryland Parkway starting at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Veterans are highly encouraged to apply.

Those interested are encouraged to go online and fill out an application. To apply click HERE and look for the “Find a Job” tab to register. Then search the following job numbers. All wages start at $13 per hour and higher.

590130 – $13.00 p/hour – Dish Room Attendant

590134 – $13.50 p/hour – Equipment Set-up

590136 – $13.00 p/hour – Porter

590137 – $15.50 p/hour – Local Airport Truck Driver (Non-CDL)

590138 – $13.50 p/hour – Storeroom Helper

For more information and to speak with a JobConnect representative call (702) 486-0129.