HIRING: 2 Las Vegas Strip properties looking for people to apply and work during pool season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s still sweater weather, but considering it’s also January, Las Vegas residents know that in no time it will also be pool season. Two Strip properties have already announced job fairs scheduled in the coming weeks to look for people to work during pool season.

“This is such a great opportunity for anyone in the Las Vegas area to be able to get their foot in the door with MGM Resorts,” said Steve Flak, Talent Acquisition Manager, MGM Resorts. “We hire people as young as 16 years old out at our pool events. Many of our tenured employees have started as pool attendants, lifeguards, cabana hosts, and massage therapists. They’ve worked their way in the company for years of service just from starting at this pool hiring event. If you come on down on Jan. 11 with a positive attitude, dressed for success, and a resume in hand, we’re going to be making offers right there on the spot to those individuals who are qualified and blow our hiring managers away.”

MGM Resorts is hosting a hiring fair on Saturday, Jan. 11.

Here’s what those interested in applying to MGM need to know:

The Las Vegas pool season is right around the corner, and the search for approximately 1,000 pool area employees is kicking into high gear.

The annual MGM Resorts Pool Career Fair takes place on Saturday, Jan.11, at the Mandalay Bay – South Convention Center.

Available positions include lifeguards, pool guest attendants, cabana hosts, spa attendants, and massage therapists. Security and retail jobs are available as well.

Many pool area jobs at MGM Resorts begin in February and run through mid-October.

Anyone interested in applying on-line can do so right now. Head here for more information.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is hiring for “CoStars,” which is how the resort refers to its employees, for the 2020 pool season. More than 100 positions are open for the resort’s Chelsea pool, Boulevard pool, and poolside café Overlook Grill.

Positions that are available to be filled include lifeguards, bus persons, beverage servers, food servers, reservation hosts, and food runners, among others.

Applicants that are interested can apply via The Cosmopolitan’s website before Jan. 15, 2020. If selected to move forward in the hiring process, applicants will be contacted for an in-person interview.

Applications are being accepted here.