Hillside Lodge scheduled to open soon at Lee Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s the biggest undertaking since the Lee Canyon Resort first opened in 1964. The Hillside Lodge at Lee Canyon is set to open in December.

The 10,000 sq. foot Hillside Lodge will feature a heated outdoor terrace and patio dining, a new bar and bistro.

Most people make the trip to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

“We’re just the backyard escape for everyone to come up and have an escape and return to Las Vegas in their routine lives in an hour or so,” said Jim Seely — Marketing Director at Lee Canyon. “It really is a different part of Vegas that no one thinks about.”

The resort sees around 100,000 people every single year.

“Everyone thinks of the Strip. Everyone thinks of the desert, but this is completely different.”

“We finally kind of hit capacity sometimes with everyone coming up here and this building is definitely to accomodate that,” Seely said. “We’re happy to be this unique facet of the gem of Las Vegas.”

The Hillside Lodge will open in December. Because of construction, Lee Canyon isn’t open for its regular off-peak operations, but you can still park there and access a few trails.