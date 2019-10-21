Hilarious CCSD Police social media campaign is even better now thanks to a new tool

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — CCSD Police’s hilarious social media campaign highlighting its crack down on bad drivers just got even better, and it’s all thanks to a new tool.

Just this morning, officers pulled over ‘Paint-Peel-Paul’ for driving 67 MPH in a 25 MPH school zone. The artist behind the posts crafted a face that is more lifelike than the originals (but just as laugh-inducing) with a stylus, hence the #SoMuchEaiserThanUsingMyFinger hashtag.

NRS 484B.653 Reckless Driving: It is unlawful for a person to drive a vehicle in a willful or wanton disregard of the… Posted by Clark County School District Police Department on Monday, October 21, 2019

We were out at Walter Jacobson Elementary School this afternoon for their dismissal. The principal asked me if we were… Posted by Clark County School District Police Department on Friday, October 18, 2019

I just wanted to toss out a HUGE thank you to the #1 Parents crossing their kiddos in the crosswalk today. … Posted by Clark County School District Police Department on Wednesday, October 16, 2019

The campaign was launched by Sgt. Michael Campbell nearly two months ago and has proven a major success, increasing school traffic safety awareness and drawing thousands of new followers.

During an interview back in September, Campbell said, “So, if we can get people to read these posts because they think hey, they may say something funny and we pop in something educational, as well, you know, they’re getting a laugh, but they’re getting a safety aspect.”

Posts highlight bad driving by just about everyone, including teachers and school bus drivers.

If you’d like to take part in the fun, the department continues to encourage the community to share ideas for hashtags. And, always remember the rules of the road in school zones, from adhering to zone speed limits, watching for pedestrians and stopping for school buses and their passengers.