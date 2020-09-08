Hikers flock to Mount Charleston to escape valley heat

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mount Charleston proved to be a popular spot for Las Vegas valley residents and tourists this Labor Day Weekend. Call it a case of great minds thinking alike by deciding to go up to the mountain to beat the heat.

“A little escape from the heat,” said Lesley Martinez, a hiker.

Temperatures on Mount Charleston tend to be cooler, so of course, Monday, the actual day of Labor Day, was just as busy.

“The temperatures are great up here,” said Erin Jackson, hiker. “It was perfect, beautiful nice, and cool.”

The smoke could be seen on the mountain, but the escape was a nice breathable surprise because the wildfires raging in California are making for a not so ideal situation for those breathing the air in the Las Vegas valley.

The smoke could be seen in the mountains as well.

“A little surprising, the sunrise was super pink super red, so you knew obviously at that point there was some smoke in the air,” Philip Jackson, hiker said. “I saw on the weather app that there would be some smoke, but it wasn’t bad.”

Because we’re in the middle of a pandemic, some people who usually visit Mount Charleston during holiday weekends say they noticed a slight change this year.

“People move out of the way for each other on the trail; it is crowded, but there aren’t big groups of people,” Erin Jackson said. “It is 3 or 4 people max in groups.”

Campgrounds were full as many spent the entire weekend up on the mountain.

Because it was so hot in the valley, many said Mount Charleston was the best place to be despite the odd conditions.

“Little smoky, a little hazy maybe, but the sunrise was gorgeous, and the temperatures are great up here,” Erin Jackson said.