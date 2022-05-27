LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After The Bureau of Land Management released a plan this week that could potentially bring changes to Calico Basin in Red Rock Canyon, those who frequent the area shared their thoughts.

Angela Steffen called Calico Basin her sanctuary and said she counts on the spot to unwind.

Calico Basin in Red Rock Canyon (KLAS)

Calico Basin in Red Rock Canyon (KLAS)

Calico Basin in Red Rock Canyon (KLAS)

“We’re out here every day almost,” Steffen told 8 News Now. “This being more of our church and place to come, exercise, and get grounded.”

She’s one of many who uses the trails that are free and open at any time.

However, the BLM Area Management Plan approved Thursday could bring changes.

“There are hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of people,” said Bryan Friesen, President of Southern Nevada Climbers Association. “That come out and use this area.”

The goal of the proposal is to balance a surge in visitors while also protecting the land.

In 2019, the BLM said approximately 700,000 people visited Calico Basin, and that number is expected to hit 1 million by 2024.

While the document released does not include any specific references to fees or reservation systems, it does allow for these actions to be considered.

Friesen told 8 News Now that could paint a different picture from what Calico Basin currently offers.

“This is one of the most easily accessible areas for climbing,” Friesen explained. “There’s no fee currently, and you can come out here after work and enjoy the beautiful scenery.”

He said the group is still digesting the plan, but regardless of what happens, he and Steffen hope everyone does what they can to protect the refuge right in our backyard.

“We need to preserve this land,” Friesen said. “And to many people, it can look many different ways.”

“We want to keep it preserved,” Steffen concluded.

There is a 30-day appeal period in place before BLM officials can move forward with this plan, to weigh in, visit this link.

For a look at the Calico Basin Recreation Area Management Plan and Draft Environmental Assessment, visit this link.