Hiker’s body recovered in Death Valley National Park

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A hiker’s body was recovered about a mile from a Death Valley National Park trailhead a day after temperatures climbed to 123 degrees, according to a park service news release.

An initial attempt to find the hiker — a male — on the night of Sept. 6 failed, but the body was found the next morning. The body was about 45 yards off the Badlands Loop Trail and roughly a mile from the Zabriskie Point trailhead.

The hiker’s identity has not been released.

The cause of death is to be determined by the Inyo County Coroner’s Office, but extreme heat appeared to be a factor.

Park rangers and a deputy from the Inyo County (California) Sheriff’s Office searched from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m. after the initial report of a possible death.

“Our hearts go out to the victim’s family at this time,” said Death Valley National Park Superintendent Mike Reynolds. “We also thank the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance and professionalism working under these extreme conditions.”

Officials warned park visitors to closely monitor weather and their own health and limitations. Even with temperatures significantly below 120 degrees, minor complications can quickly become dangerous in extreme heat.