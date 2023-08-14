LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man who fell at a waterfall died July 2 in Rocky Mountain National Park, according to records.

Luis Montero, 24, drowned while hiking at the West Creek Falls Trail in the national park, which is northwest of Denver. Records from the Larimer County Coroner’s Office indicate Montero’s body wasn’t recovered until the following day, and an autopsy was performed on July 4. The death was ruled accidental.

A report from the Fort Collins Coloradoan indicates that Montero was originally identified as a 25-year-old Providence, Rhode Island, resident.

Montero’s death was the first reported this year in Rocky Mountain National Park. Another death occurred over the weekend when a 21-year-old Colorado woman fell about 300 feet while descending the Flying Dutchman couloir (a steep mountainside gorge) on Saturday. A 25-year-old Texas man was critically injured in a fall in the same area.

A total of four people have died in the park this year.