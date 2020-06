LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A hiker is in the hospital Sunday afternoon after a fall at Cliff Shadows Open Desert Park. Rescue crews got the call around 9:30 a.m.

The hiker suffered a broken leg and had a head injury. Multiple units responded for the Las Vegas Fire Department during the successful rescue.

TECHNICAL RESCUE. TOC: 9:33AM. Hiker fell on mountain at Cliff Shadows Open Desert Park, fractured leg, head injury had to be rescued by @LasVegasFD, taken to hospital. E107,44, R45,44,47, HR44, EMS1, B4, MAS7. Ward: 4 pic.twitter.com/yOeuQUCJDt — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) June 14, 2020

There is no update on the hikers condition as of Sunday afternoon.