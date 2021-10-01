Hiker reported missing since Wednesday in Zion National Park

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 79-year-old man missing in Zion National Park told other hikers he was going to hike the Canyon Overlook Trail before he disappeared, according to a National Park Service news release.

John Fiske Burg has been missing since Wednesday morning when he left his hotel in Kanab, Utah, where he was staying with a group of about 50 hikers.

Burg’s vehicle was found at the head of the Canyon Overlook Trail.







He is described as 5-feet-9-inches, 220 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a light yellow shirt, shorts, a white visor hat with a neck guard, and black and red Salomon hiking shoes. He was carrying a dark backpack with a two-way radio hanging from the left shoulder strap.

Anyone with information regarding Burg’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-888-653-0009, email nps_isb@nps.gov, or submit a tip online at go.nps.gov/SubmitATip.