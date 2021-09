LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A search and rescue operation is under way at Zion National Park after a hiker went missing.

The Narrows is currently closed, according to the park.

ATTENTION: The Narrows will be closed tomorrow, September 2nd, for Search and Rescue. The closure begins tonight at midnight (12:00am MST).



Stay tuned for updates. pic.twitter.com/nm7csUgqYP — Zion National Park (@ZionNPS) September 1, 2021

Additional information about the person who is missing is not available at this time.

The search follows a flash flood warning in the area on Wednesday.

⛈️ There is a Flash Flood warning in effect in this area. The Narrows and all slot canyons are closed until further notice. — Zion National Park (@ZionNPS) September 1, 2021

Zion National Park is about 160 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.