Hiker reported missing at Grand Canyon — one of several recent searches

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Authorities are searching for a Maryland man who is reported missing at Grand Canyon National Park.
Park officials say they received a report around 9 p.m. Tuesday about an overdue backpacker in the vicinity of the Walhalla Plateau on the canyon’s North Rim.
They say 66-year-old Clifton “Cliff” Beck of Mount Airy had obtained a backcountry permit to spend two nights on the Walhalla Plateau. It is believed that Beck is traveling alone and he was expected to exit the backcountry last Sunday.
Park rangers searched unsuccessfully by aircraft Wednesday for Beck. Thursday’s operations include deployment of nine ground search teams as well as aerial searches by helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft in the Walhalla Plateau area.
Hikers missing in the national park have been in the news frequently over the past three weeks:
- Crews searching for a missing hiker found the remains of another person who authorities believe was last seen at the park in 2015. The medical examiner’s office is working to confirm the identity. Park officials tentatively have identified the person as 56-year-old Scott Walsh. Park spokeswoman Joelle Baird says Walsh had been living in Ecuador but had a driver’s license out of Brooklyn, New York.
- On Sept. 1, authorities scaled back the search for a Texas man who has been missing for nearly three months. Park officials say 49-year-old Charles Lyon of Tyler was last seen at a hotel in Tusayan on June 10. They say Lyon abandoned his vehicle on the canyon’s South Rim along Desert View Drive near Lipan Point on or around June 11 and was believed to be traveling alone.
- On Aug. 25, authorities said a body found at the Grand Canyon was believed to be a Hungarian man who was reported missing in July. Officials said the body believed to be 45-year-old Gabor Berczi-Tomcsanyi was found about 430 feet below the rim at Yavapai Point. A park spokeswoman said he was a Hungarian national who lived in Hong Kong and who was traveling in the U.S. Southwest. Officials said they believed he entered the park on or around July 19. His family reported him missing on July 29 to Las Vegas police.