Hiker missing at Red Rock Canyon, search underway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Red Rock Search and Rescue team is looking for an overdue hiker who failed to return from a trip Sunday evening.

According to a volunteer searcher, the hiker is a 33-year-old diabetic man. He had been hiking the Oak Creek Canyon trail, but got lost. The hiker had been in contact with his wife on a cellphone, but has since stopped answering.

The Metro Police helicopter started the search Sunday evening, but had to land because of bad weather. Red Rock Search and Rescue said Metro will pick up the search again Monday morning.

According to the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area’s website, the Oak Creek Canyon trail is about three miles long and is listed as an easy-to-moderate hike that typically takes about 90 minutes to complete. The site says the trail does offer “challenging hiking over jumbled boulders and steep slopes.”

Volunteers from Red Rock Search and Rescue help with efforts to find a missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

Weather conditions in Southern Nevada were bad Sunday night. Parts of Red Rock Canyon saw a rain/snow mix and heavy winds.