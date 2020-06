LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A hiker reported missing at Valley of Fire State Park on Wednesday has been found.

The hiker, 23-year-old Nicolas Bizov of Las Vegas, is being transported to a hospital for evaluation.

The search and rescue effort involved Red Rock Search and Rescue, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Search and Rescue, Valley of Fire park rangers, Mesquite police, the Nevada Civil Air Patrol, the US Air Force and other agencies.