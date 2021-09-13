Hiker discovers dead body south of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Metro Police are investigating after a hiker discovered the body of a dead woman in a desert area south of Las Vegas. Her death is being considered a homicide.

The hiker called 911 just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday night near the 17000 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, between Las Vegas and Jean, Nev.

Metro said officers responded, located the body with signs of foul play, and notified homicide detectives.

Police did not immediately release the identity of the victim or say how she died. Those details will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide

Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain

anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.