LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A hiker died in a reported avalanche on a trail at Mount Charleston Monday afternoon, sources told 8 News Now.

A man was reportedly caught in an avalanche around 12:30 p.m. The avalanche happened at above 11,000-foot elevation on the Mummy Springs Trail, sources said.

First responders attempted to resuscitate the man for 30 minutes but were unsuccessful, sources said.

Ski lifts closed at Lee Canyon following a snow assessment Monday afternoon, a source told 8 News Now. Lee Canyon is separate from the Mummy Springs Trail area.

No avalanche alerts were issued in the Spring Mountains at the time of this publication.

No other details have been released.

The last reported deadly avalanche on Mount Charleston was on Jan. 9, 2005 when a 13-year-old boy was swept off a ski lift and killed.

This is a developing story.