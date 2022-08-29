LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rescuers found three hikers alive, but a fourth hiker died after separating from the group south of Lake Havasu City, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

According to his companions, the 31-year-old man was already showing signs of dehydration and fatigue when the hikers called 911 on Friday, and he was found off the trail in the desert around midday on Saturday after a search that continued through Friday night. He had left the group in search of the trailhead at Sara Park, which has an extensive trail system south of Lake Havasu City.

Rescue operations in Sara Park. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

Rescue operations in Sara Park. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

Rescue operations in Sara Park. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

Rescue operations in Sara Park. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

Rescue operations in Sara Park. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

Rescue operations in Sara Park. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

Rescue operations in Sara Park. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

Rescue operations in Sara Park. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

Rescue operations in Sara Park. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

Rescue operations in Sara Park. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

Rescue operations in Sara Park. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

Rescue operations in Sara Park. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

Rescue operations in Sara Park. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

Rescue operations in Sara Park. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

Rescue operations in Sara Park. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

Lake Havasu City Fire Department crews found the three hikers Friday. A 63-year-old woman and a 27-year-old woman were transported for immediate medical care, and a 61-year-old man was taken back to the command post. When fire crews found the three hikers, they were out of water and severely dehydrated.

Rescue officials said the hikers were visiting Sara Park from out of town and they were unfamiliar with the increased danger of hiking in the heat. Identification of the man who died is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue teams had help from Western Air Rescue (Kingman DPS Ranger) and Central Air Rescue (Phoenix DPS Ranger) helicopters during the search.