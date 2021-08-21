Hiker dies in Death Valley National Park after reported heatstroke

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 60-year-old man from San Francisco died Wednesday during a hike in Death Valley National Park.

Related Content Washington hiker found deceased in Death Valley National Park

A National Park Service news release indicates Lawrence Stanback died after experiencing heatstroke during a hike near Red Cathedral along the Golden Canyon Trail.

Park rangers say summer travelers should hike only before 10 a.m. or at high elevations. Hikers are urged to drink plenty of water, eat snacks, and stay close to an air-conditioned building or vehicle to cool down in.

Staff received a report of the problem at about 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday, and a search was initiated. Rangers arrived and found Stanback had already died.

The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office and Inyo County Coroner are investigating the cause of death.