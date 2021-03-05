Hiker dies after fall at Angels Landing; victim identified as Utah resident

SPRINGDALE, Utah (KLAS) — One man is dead after falling off Angels Landing trail Thursday afternoon at Zion National Park in Utah.
Search and rescue crews were originally dispatched to the park Thursday afternoon, following reports from park visitors that a man fell off Angels Landing. Crews found the man’s body Friday morning at the base of the summit of Angels Landing.
The hiker was later identified as 43-year-old Jason Hartwell of Draper, Utah.
After a preliminary investigation, officials determined Hartwell’s injuries were consistent with a high-elevation fall.
Officials say normal operations have resumed at the park. The NPS is working with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on the investigation.