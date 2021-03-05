Hiker dies after fall at Angels Landing; victim identified as Utah resident

FILE – This Sept. 15, 2015, file photo, shows Zion National Park near Springdale, Utah. A California woman who was missing for about two weeks in Zion National Park in Utah has been found and left the park with her family who had feared the worst, authorities said. Holly Suzanne Courtier, 38, of Los Angeles, was found Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, by search and rescue crews after park rangers received a tip that she had been seen in the park, Zion National Park officials said in a news release.(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SPRINGDALE, Utah (KLAS) — One man is dead after falling off Angels Landing trail Thursday afternoon at Zion National Park in Utah.

Search and rescue crews were originally dispatched to the park Thursday afternoon, following reports from park visitors that a man fell off Angels Landing. Crews found the man’s body Friday morning at the base of the summit of Angels Landing.

The hiker was later identified as 43-year-old Jason Hartwell of Draper, Utah.

After a preliminary investigation, officials determined Hartwell’s injuries were consistent with a high-elevation fall.

Officials say normal operations have resumed at the park. The NPS is working with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on the investigation.