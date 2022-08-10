State Road 190 as visible from the Father Crowley vista, part of the few miles of road that have reopened. (Photo: National Park Service)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — California highway officials have reopened part of State Route 190 on the west side of Death Valley National Park.

According to the park service, 190 is open to the western portion of Death Valley National Park. The road remains closed from the Trona/Wildrose Junction in Panamint Valley through Death Valley Junction.

Use the slider to see the difference between July 11, 2022 (LEFT) and August 7, 2022 (RIGHT). (Images: NASA)

Other parts of this road and other smaller roads in the park will not be reopened before Friday, Aug. 19.

“This partial opening allows for access to limited areas, including, Panamint Springs Resort (a private inholding), Father Crowley Overlook & Lee Flat,” the park service wrote on its Death Valley Facebook page.