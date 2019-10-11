Highway sign dedicated to DUI victims

CLARK COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) — A new sign in Nevada dedicates a highway to those killed or injured in crashes involving impaired drivers. This is likely the first state highway in the country dedicated to DUI victims collectively.

Valley law enforcement agencies and families of DUI victims helped unveil the sign Thursday.

It’s one of two placed along State Route 157, also known as Kyle Canyon Road. One faces westbound near US 95, and the other is near the top of the mountain for drivers to see heading east.

The non-profit, Stop DUI Nevada, placed the signs on this roadway because of the number of deadly DUI’s. A mother who lost her son to an impaired driver in 2013 calls this a nice tribute.

“It’s sad that we have to dedicate a highway for the reminder,” Crystal Hill. “Validation, you know, my son’s life mattered, counted.”

Metro police say DUI related deaths are down nearly 70 percent this year from 2018. Law enforcement attribute that partly to the DUI strike team that formed in October of last year.

Since inception, the team has arrested more than 1,000 people for driving impaired. Stop DUI says there’s only been 2 deadly DUI crashes on the highway in nearly 30 years.

Before that, it was roughly 15 every year, making it one of the deadliest roads in our state.