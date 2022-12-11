LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Police have responded to a 14-car crash in the south central Las Vegas valley just west of Harry Reid International Airport.

The crash occurred on Saturday on the 215 southern beltway at the I-15 ramp. According to the highway patrol, four lanes have been blocked and all cars have moved to the right shoulder.

Multiple people were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.