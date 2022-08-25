LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The main highway into Death Valley from Nevada has been closed Thursday night due to more flash flooding.

According to the National Weather Service office in Las Vegas, “SR190 was closed due to flash flooding between Death Valley Junction and the Death Valley National Park boundary.”

Death Valley National Park has been plagued by severe weather this monsoon season.

All roads into and through the park were closed to the public on Friday, Aug. 5. The park, which has approximately 1,400 miles of roads, including 200 miles of paved roadways, was affected by debris, shoulder road loss, undercutting, and pavement loss. Workers assessed 600 miles of roads, and 200 miles were deemed impassable.

Weather radar shows rain around Death Valley National Park as of 7:40 p.m.

Since then access to the park and many of the main roads within the park have been re-opened.