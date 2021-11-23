Highrise condo project proposed for Henderson site at MacDonald Highlands

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A luxury highrise condominium project could soon be coming to the hills of Henderson.

This is the first highrise living project for the city. It would be located near Tranquil Peak Court and Serenity Point Drive in MacDonald Highlands.

The Henderson City Council is expected to discuss the proposed project at its Dec. 7 meeting. The developer wants to take amenities you can get on the Las Vegas Strip and put them in the Henderson hills with a spectacular view.

“It is going to be unique to the valley,” said Realtor Kristen Routh-Silberman.

These are called The Pinnacle Residences.

“It is going to raise the bar for sophistication for luxury real estate,” Routh-Silberman said.

The two luxury condo towers would be built in between ridges on the eastern side of MacDonald Highlands, way up in the hills.

There’s nothing like this in Henderson.

“The Pinnacle Residences are designed to be houses in the sky,” Routh-Silberman said.

There will be 171 condos with pricetags between $2 million and $12 million.

She says by going vertical they take up less land on the hill.

“This will take about 11 acres instead of 75 acres,” she said.

Developer Rich MacDonald said the project is being built for a specific clientele.

“It is a three quarter of a billion dollar project,” he said.

He says this will bring money to the valley and create jobs.

“You are going to create jobs for about $550 billion,” MacDonald said.

The towers will be basically like living at a resort. A restaurant with city views will also be open to the public.

The City of Henderson Planning Commission went over the project details earlier this month and the city council will hear the project next.

We spoke to a few neighbors who live nearby. Some say it could be good for housing values in the area, but the project might impact traffic.

“I think for the city it would be great, taxwise,” said Tom Kaplan, who lives nearby.

“I am not crazy about the highrise towers,” said Whitney Tatcher. “I was really excited about the high net worth homes they were going to be building up there.”

If everything goes as planned, the developer expects to start construction in the spring.