DRONE VIDEO: Highlighting the first modern roundabouts in the country during National Roundabout Week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Traffic safety experts are celebrating National Roundabouts Week this week. Las Vegas has done its part in contributing to the history of roundabouts.

Summerlin is home to the first modern roundabouts in the country. There is one at Hualapai and Town Center and another at Town Center and Banburry Cross Drive. The city built them back in 1990-91.

While safety experts are celebrating this week, drivers are more split on the topic. James Stillson has lived in Las Vegas for 20 years, and he is not too big of a fan.

“Seems to me you have too many people jamming up in them,” Stillson said. “I prefer stop signs because you stop, you look and you go.”

But on the flip side, Adam Stanton, who was born and raised in Las Vegas, thinks they are a positive feature out on the roads.

“I think they’re efficient for traffic flow better than stop signs” Stanton said. “You don’t have to come to a complete stop. You can just roll through and keep on moving.”

Officials say Nevada has fewer roundabouts than other states, but they are becoming more popular. They say this is an effort to try and enhance safety.