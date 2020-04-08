HIGHLIGHTING HEROES: Environmental service crews cleaning COVID-19 hospital rooms

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The community has been acknowledging many of the first responders, healthcare workers and other individuals working on the front lines to help with the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

8 News Now is highlighting the heroes as community members continue to send us pictures and videos of those that are working so hard to keep us safe and healthy.

The most recent submission is about the environmental service crews (EVS), or cleaners, that have been disinfecting and deep cleaning the COVID-19 hospital rooms.

“Their job is PARAMOUNT in getting patients better. They sanitize the rooms! They also have to get dressed in full PPE gear to go in these rooms,” the hospital said in an email to 8 News Now.

Picture of environmental service crew member, Solly. Courtesy: Southern Hills Hospital

Southern Hills Hospital sent us pictures of one of their cleaners, Solly. The hospital says the Solly works very hard and believes her job is an important part of helping patients get better.

“I pray a lot. I pray for the patients, for the doctors, for the nurses. I pray. This job can be hard but my job is to disinfect everything and I know how important that is for our patients, so I must keep going,” Solly said.

Southern Hills Hospital and 8 News Now would like to thank Solly, as well as all of the EVS workers in the valley for making a difference during this unprecedented time.

If you know of a hero working to fight COVID-19 in our community and would like to highlight them, send your pictures and video with a short explanation to pix-KLAS@nexstar.tv.