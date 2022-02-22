High winds push back Eastern Avenue closure to Thursday night

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Expected high winds have delayed plans for an overnight closure of Eastern Avenue under I-515, where construction is continuing on the northern bridge.

The closure will now begin on Thursday, Feb. 24, at 8 p.m., continuing until Friday, Feb. 25, at 6 a.m.

The change delays the closure by a day from the previous plan to close the road on Wednesday.

The Nevada Department of Transportation made the decision to delay work to pour the deck for the final section of the new bridge because high winds could cause problems with concrete setting.

