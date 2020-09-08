LIVE: High winds, lower temperatures move into Las Vegas valley

LIVE: Red Rock Canyon Camera

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A cold front is moving into the Las Vegas valley Tuesday that will result in a big weather change and finally drop temperatures below the 100 degree mark. It’s also bringing strong winds to the valley.

A high wind watch is in effect and winds are expected to be 25 to 35 mph with gusts from 50 to 55 mph possible and there is a high wind warning for Lake Mead with north winds 30 to 40 mph and gusts between 50 to 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind impacts already this morning! Be careful out there! #VegasWeather https://t.co/cJW9ThVz3T — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 8, 2020

There are reports of some downed trees around the valley. Power lines could also be impacted causing power outages. Traffic lights at some intersections are reported to be out of service.

Tree blown down on Sahara Avenue between Lindell Road and Jones Boulevard.

F3M TOC: 7:06AM 5113 Mountain View Dr reported house fire due to power lines down, NO fire but water heater blew up when wires went down according to occupt’s. NO fire, water htr dmg’d. 2 pwr lines down, @NVEnergy notified. No injuries. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/hRX04VRJ6C — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) September 8, 2020

The winds will help blow the California wildfire smoke out of the valley but could also create dusty conditions.

Temperatures which have been at record highs during recent weeks will drop significantly. The high temperature for Tuesday is expected to be in the mid-80s with the overnight low in the 60s. The valley temperatures will heat up again by the weekend.