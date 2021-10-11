High winds heading into Las Vegas valley, damage possible with 50-60 mph gusts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Strong gusty winds are expected to hit the Las Vegas valley today, with a High Wind Warning going into effect at 11 a.m. and extending through Tuesday morning.

Gusts could hit 50 to 60 mph later today and into tonight.

The strong winds will bring blowing dust. The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability has issued a dust advisory for Monday.

And look out for awnings, signs and even outdoor Halloween decorations. The high winds could cause some damage around the valley.

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued an Airport Weather Warning for McCarran International Airport for strong gusty winds.