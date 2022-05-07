Las Vegas (KLAS)— The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Las Vegas Strip is currently experiencing high levels of dust in the air that have been exacerbated by the high winds.

Southwest winds from 25 to 35 miles per hour are expected, with gusts up to 60 miles per hour. The strongest winds are expected in the west side of the Las Vegas Valley.

Residents are advised to secure all outdoor belongings that could be blown away by the high winds. Drivers are also advised to be aware of low visibility.