LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A High Wind Watch over the weekend has been upgraded to a High Wind Warning, which rarely occurs, from 11 a.m. Monday to 3 a.m. Tuesday, which will include a High Wind Advisory for some areas.

Affected areas include Spring Mountains, Red Rock Canyon, the Las Vegas Valley, southern Clark County, the town of Mt. Charleston, Henderson, Boulder City, Primm, and Searchlight.

Southwest winds from 35 to 45 mph with gusts 50 to 70 mph are to be expected.

A wind advisory will also be in effect from 11 a.m. Monday to 3 a.m. Tuesday in the Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. Southwest winds from 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 55 mph are to be expected.

Here’s what to do to prepare:

Secure loose outdoor items

Bring in trash cans and lawn/patio furniture or secure them

Drivers of high profile vehicles prepare for strong cross winds

Anchor down trampolines with sand bags (you can get them from hardware stores)

NV Energy asks you to keep in mind: