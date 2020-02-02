High wind warning issued for the valley, gusts could reach 70 mph

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The National Weather Service issued a High Wind Warning for the Southern Nevada region starting at 4 p.m. Sunday through Monday.

Strong potentially damaging winds will possibly hit the Las Vegas valley tonight through tomorrow with gusts expected to reach as high as 70 mph in some areas, with possible sustained winds expected between 30-40 mph.

Winds of these speeds could cause damages including:

Power outages

Blowing dust

Low visibility driving due to dust

Down trees or tree limbs

Strong crosswinds for high profile vehicles

Road debris

Airport delays

Dangers for boaters at Lake Mead

Some safety precautions suggested by the NWS:

Secure loose items including trash cans (i.e. outdoor furniture, trampolines, etc..)

Drive carefully; keep both hands on the wheel and slow down

Watch for objects blowing across the roadway into your path

Keep safe distance from cars in adjacent lanes as strong gusts could push a car outside its lane of travel

Take extra care in a high-profile vehicle such as a truck, van, SUV, or when towing a trailer, as these are more prone to be pushed or even flipped by high wind gusts

Take cover next to a building or under a shelter

Get onto the shoulder of the road and stop driving if it becomes difficult to control car

Make sure you are away from trees or other tall objects that could fall onto your vehicle Stay in the car and turn on the hazard lights until the wind subsides

Use handrails where available on outdoor walkways and avoid other elevated areas such as roofs without adequate railing

Watch for flying debris. Tree limbs may break and street signs may become loose during strong wind gusts

Keep an eye toward nearby balconies for loose objects that may fall

In case of a downed power line, do not try to free lines or remove debris yourself

Avoid anything that be touching down lines, including vehicles or tree branches

If you see someone who has been shocked who may be in direct or indirect contact with a power line, do not try to touch them.

8 News Now, is closely following the track of this warning, stay connected to 8NewsNow.com for further alerts.