LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The weather will take a dramatic turn on Saturday when a cold front pushes strong winds into the Las Vegas valley and surrounding areas.

Wind gusts are expected to be in the range of 40 to 60 mph and could be higher in areas such as Red Rock Canyon and the Spring Mountains. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning that goes into effect from 11 a.m. to 5 a.m. on Saturday.

The weather service reports the winds could be damaging enough to blow down trees and power lines and cause widespread power outages. Residents are encourages to secure any outdoor items.

Drivers should be prepared for difficult travel conditions, the weather service said.

A dust advisory has also been issued by the Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability due to the possibility of high winds. Airborne dust can aggravate respiratory diseases.