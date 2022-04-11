LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A high wind warning is in effect across the Las Vegas valley until 3 a.m. Tuesday, and a dust storm warning expired 4:15 p.m. Monday as the valley was hit with strong gusts of wind up to 55 mph.

The wind can create dangerous driving conditions, and truck drivers told 8 News Now that driving in this weather is not easy.

Considering low visibility and concerns of trailers flipping over, drivers at a truck stop on Blue Diamond Road and I-15 said they have been preparing for the high wind warning.

Monty Finnell said he was on his way to southern California and was tracking the warnings on an app on his phone.

“I am just trying to get there as safely as possible so I don’t have more delays,” Finnell said.

If a truck load isn’t heavy enough, some drivers will pull over if conditions are poor to avoid a flip.

Other than a snow storm, Finnell said the wind creates some of the most unfavorable driving conditions, but that a big concern is how other drivers are responding on roads.

“Especially if winds are high, don’t maneuver as quickly, don’t jerk the steering wheel,” he said.