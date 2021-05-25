High-tech telehealth station coming to Las Vegas Convention Center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Convention Center is entering a new era when it comes to health and technology.
It will be the first convention center in the world offering “OnMed,” a high-tech virtual health care station. The company says it has groundbreaking technology.
It will offer convention employees and attendees immediate access to a healthcare professional without leaving the building.
The double medical unit can serve two patients at the same time.
Austin White, CEO of On-Med joined 8 News Now to talk about the service.
“It takes telehealth to the next level in diagnostic capability,” White said.
Inside the station, high-definition cameras assist with actual examinations, including a close-up look at everything from a sore throat to a tiny mole.
Privacy glass and directional speakers help protect patient confidentiality.
After each patient, the station will sanitize itself with a blast of ionized air and ultraviolet light.
It will be operational beginning June 8, just in time for World of Concrete.
It is located in the north hall next to N-3, and will be open during convention days.