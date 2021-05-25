High-tech telehealth station coming to Las Vegas Convention Center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Convention Center is entering a new era when it comes to health and technology.

It will be the first convention center in the world offering “OnMed,” a high-tech virtual health care station. The company says it has groundbreaking technology.

It will offer convention employees and attendees immediate access to a healthcare professional without leaving the building.

The double medical unit can serve two patients at the same time.

Austin White, CEO of On-Med joined 8 News Now to talk about the service.

“It takes telehealth to the next level in diagnostic capability,” White said.

Inside the station, high-definition cameras assist with actual examinations, including a close-up look at everything from a sore throat to a tiny mole.

Privacy glass and directional speakers help protect patient confidentiality.

So futuristic! The Las Vegas Convention Center will be the first convention center in the world to offer this high-tech telemedicine station. It functions like an exam room for non-emergencies. @onmedstation’s CEO Austin White explains how it works. @8NewsNow @LVCVA pic.twitter.com/cyMwXTunX5 — Hector Mejia (@hectormejianews) May 25, 2021

After each patient, the station will sanitize itself with a blast of ionized air and ultraviolet light.

It will be operational beginning June 8, just in time for World of Concrete.

It is located in the north hall next to N-3, and will be open during convention days.