High-tech telehealth station coming to Las Vegas Convention Center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Convention Center is entering a new era when it comes to health and technology.

It will be the first convention center in the world offering “OnMed,” a high-tech virtual health care station. The company says it has groundbreaking technology.

It will offer convention employees and attendees immediate access to a healthcare professional without leaving the building.

The double medical unit can serve two patients at the same time.

Austin White, CEO of On-Med joined 8 News Now to talk about the service.

“It takes telehealth to the next level in diagnostic capability,” White said.

Inside the station, high-definition cameras assist with actual examinations, including a close-up look at everything from a sore throat to a tiny mole.

Privacy glass and directional speakers help protect patient confidentiality.

After each patient, the station will sanitize itself with a blast of ionized air and ultraviolet light.

It will be operational beginning June 8, just in time for World of Concrete.

It is located in the north hall next to N-3, and will be open during convention days.

