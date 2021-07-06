High-speed train company buys site for terminal not far from Allegiant Stadium

An image of the Brightline West project from gobrightline.com.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The developer of a high-speed train expected to connect Las Vegas and Los Angeles has purchased a site to build a station not far from Allegiant Stadium.

Brightline Holdings is purchasing land across from the South Premium Outlets mall, on Las Vegas Boulevard between Warm Springs Road and Windmill Lane.

The site offers good access to McCarran International Airport and the Las Vegas Strip.

Published reports indicate Brightline paid $140 million for the site.

“We have continued our pioneering efforts throughout a period of unprecedented change to advance the development of Brightline West, and we now have secured our new home,” said Michael Reininger, chief executive officer of Brightline Holdings.

Brightline expects to serve more than 11 million passengers annually, according to a Tuesday news release.

“Today’s announcement represents another important milestone for the project and is tangible evidence of our commitment and progress,” Reininger said. “The location and quality of the site matches our aspirations for what will be the showcase for new high-speed rail in the country.”

Plans for the 65,000 square foot terminal include innovative amenities for travelers, the developers said.

“The site affords us the size and optimum characteristics to fully execute our vision that will be anchored by the most convenient connection between two of the most significant markets in the West,” said Sarah Watterson, president and chief development officer of Brightline West.

“Building upon our experiences in major Florida cities, we will now bring creativity, innovation and environmental focus to this new gateway for Las Vegas,” she said.